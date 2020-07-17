All apartments in Pensacola
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:50 PM

1601 East Cervantes Street

1601 East Cervantes Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1980177
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1601 East Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL 32501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
East Hill Apartment Available!! Renovated one bedroom / one bath apartment with beautiful refinished hardwood floors, ample windows for amazing natural lighting, private covered front porch, bonus sun room over looking backyard, washer & dryer connection inside and updated kitchen. Gas, Garbage, Landscaping and Pest Control included in rent!
**All leases are required to participate in MSPM Tenant Benefit Package for an additional monthly fee of $30. More information on the TBP can be found at www.ForRentPensacola.com/tbp
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 East Cervantes Street have any available units?
1601 East Cervantes Street has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1601 East Cervantes Street have?
Some of 1601 East Cervantes Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 East Cervantes Street currently offering any rent specials?
1601 East Cervantes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 East Cervantes Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 East Cervantes Street is pet friendly.
Does 1601 East Cervantes Street offer parking?
No, 1601 East Cervantes Street does not offer parking.
Does 1601 East Cervantes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 East Cervantes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 East Cervantes Street have a pool?
No, 1601 East Cervantes Street does not have a pool.
Does 1601 East Cervantes Street have accessible units?
No, 1601 East Cervantes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 East Cervantes Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 East Cervantes Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 East Cervantes Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 East Cervantes Street does not have units with air conditioning.
