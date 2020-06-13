/
/
niceville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:56 PM
82 Apartments for rent in Niceville, FL📍
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
537 Hickory Ave. Unit C
537 Hickory Avenue, Niceville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
537 Hickory Ave. Unit C Available 08/01/20 537 Hickory Avenue #C - 2 Bedrooms/1 Bath with living room/dining room combo is approximately 6 miles from Eglin AFB. Rent includes yard service and maintenance, as well as, sewer.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
525 Springwood Way
525 Springwood Way, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1374 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Full Bath - Minutes to Eglin, Duke, SFG, EOD and Destin's Beaches - Avail June 2 - Perfect location-the heart of Niceville. Please note, this is a No Pet/No Smoking property. Fresh neutral paint throughout.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
103 Matt Blvd.
103 Matt Blvd, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1156 sqft
Beautiful home located in the heart in Niceville for lease, available Now! - This 3 bedroom, two bath, 1,237 s.f. home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, carpet, tile, complete with a fenced back yard and 2 car garage.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
545 Hickory Ave. Unit C
545 Hickory Ave, Niceville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
800 sqft
545 Hickory Ave. Unit C Available 07/01/20 545 Hickory Avenue #C - Completely renovated to include porcelain tile throughout and new appliances. 2 Bedrooms/1 Bath with living room/dining room combo is approximately 6 miles from Eglin AFB.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rocky Bayou
1 Unit Available
406 Bally Way
406 Bally Way, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2515 sqft
406 Bally Way Available 06/23/20 Great Home! Great Location! - Close to schools, shops, Bases and to beaches. Entrance opens to Great Room with fireplace, double French doors that open to screen porch. Nice size dining room facing front of home.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1105 Sean Lane
1105 Sean Lane, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1794 sqft
1105 Sean Lane Available 07/10/20 Central Niceville home - Family friendly home is on a cul de sac in the heart of Niceville. Large living room with cathedral ceilings, wood burning fireplace.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
571 Falcon Trail Road
571 Falcon Trail, Niceville, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,465
3541 sqft
Updated Modern 5B/3.5B with WALK-OUT FINISHED BASEMENT upgraded home available for Long Term Leasing located in Niceville!!!! MOVE IN SPECIAL 10% OFF First MONTH RENT!!! - UNFURNISHED 5B/3.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
103 22nd Street
103 22nd Street, Niceville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
103 22nd Street Available 07/10/20 Great for small family or single! - This all brick home has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Enjoy the fully fenced back yard from the deck just off the tiled Florida room.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
207 Island Ln
207 Island Lane, Niceville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2132 sqft
SEEING IS BELIEVING! Located less than 10 miles from the East gate of Eglin AFB, this beautiful/updated home awaits you! The gorgeous renovations were completed in 2017 and include still like new white kitchen cabinets with fabulous upgraded
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
142 Adams Street
142 Adams Street, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1309 sqft
Available for immediate move in!Great home in central Niceville with huge private back yard. This home was built by Courington Construction and has a wonderful layout. The eat in kitchen has vaulted ceilings and plenty of room for the cook.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
111 21St Street
111 21st Street, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
999 sqft
Centrally located single family home in Niceville with fenced in yard, florida room, renovated kitchen and 3 bedrooms. Pets okay on approvalRenter must carry renters insuranceOwner is licensed Realtor*
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
316 Reynolds Avenue
316 Reynolds Avenue, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1874 sqft
Enjoy renting this lovely home that is one block from the water with a marina close by. Super convenient location close to schools and shopping. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is modern and bright.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
203 John Sims Parkway, Unit A
203 John Sims Parkway, Niceville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
Available 7/7/20!! Great location on the bayou in the heart of Niceville. This apartment features large bright windows, nicely sized living area, and plenty of closet space. Spacious bedrooms and the kitchen has a nicely sized pantry.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
201 College Boulevard
201 East College Boulevard, Niceville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1542 sqft
The only 3 bedroom unit at College Park, this home is above the HOA office, next to the pool, in the heart of Niceville (next to the college), with an easy commute to schools, shopping, bases, and the beach! There are tiled floors and neutral paint
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Valparaiso
1 Unit Available
590 Hill Lane Unit #2
590 Hill Lane, Niceville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
990 sqft
Available July 17, 2020! Newly renovated Townhome in Niceville.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Valparaiso
1 Unit Available
592 Hill Lane Unit #10
592 Hill Ln, Niceville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
Available June 5, 2020! 2/ 1.5 Townhome in the heart of Niceville, close to the base and the airport. Both bedrooms are upstairs with a full bath, with a half bath downstairs. Washer and dryer included in unit.
1 of 6
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
518 Juniper Avenue
518 Juniper Avenue, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1281 sqft
518 Juniper Avenue Available 06/12/20 Central Niceville - (No showings until 4/2/2020, please.) This 3 bedroom 2 bath home welcomes all with being pet friendly and hugh yard perfect for family and entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Niceville
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1808 Shaylin Court
1808 Shay Lin Ct, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1033 sqft
Great Niceville Town Home W/Pool! - WILL BE POSTING NEW PICTURE SOON. DOWNSTAIRS IS TILED. SWIMMING POOL! COMPLETED APPLICATIONS ARE REQUIRED FOR EACH ADULT BEING ACCEPTED AND PROCESSED ON A FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE BASIS. SMOKING PROHIBITED.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2401 Bayshore - Harbour House
2401 Bayshore Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
SOUTH TAMPA CONDO FOR RENT ON BAYSHORE BLVD - TOP FLOOR WATER VIEWS ON BAYSHORE BLVD. REMODELED UNIT WITH CORIAN COUNTERS, ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORS, NEW CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS, UPDATED BATHS. COME ENJOY BAYSHORE LIVING AT HARBOUR HOUSE.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4254 Lancaster Drive
4254 Lancaster Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1544 sqft
4254 Lancaster Drive Available 07/13/20 Bluewater Area - Location! Location! Location! This nice 3/2 features a spacious kitchen with appliances (refrigerator not warranted, counter top microwave not warranted), Indoor laundry room right off the
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17 Marina Cove Dr
17 Marina Cove Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1617 sqft
Beautiful townhouse on the bay with a views from multiple rooms. Large screened porch, vaulted ceilings and two decks. Walk to marina and to Li Schooners for dining and boat storage. This townhouse is turkey furnished and all furnishings must stay.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1998 Hattie Mae Ln
1998 Hattie Mae Ln, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1800 sqft
The entrance is a large covered front porch that opens to an elegant foyer featuring laminate wood flooring that flows into the large eat-in kitchen and Great Room. Covered Patio is located at the end of the Great Room and leads to a fenced yard.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Eglin Air Force Base
1 Unit Available
309 S Bayshore Drive
309 South Bayshore Drive, Valparaiso, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2733 sqft
Great 2-story water access property with lots of privacy. Four Bedrooms with Large Office/Study/Game-room, Two Living Areas and a completely Remodeled kitchen, newer paint scheme and flooring downstairs, .
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4204 Whitetail Circle
4204 Whitetail Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1901 sqft
Great family home with wood floors through most of house. Good sized fenced backyard with screened in porch. 2 car garage. stainless appliances. 12 ft ceilings. Formal dining room has been converted into a study with an attached closet.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Niceville, the median rent is $1,014 for a studio, $1,082 for a 1-bedroom, $1,277 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,841 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Niceville, check out our monthly Niceville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Niceville area include Gulf Coast State College, The University of West Florida, and Pensacola State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Niceville from include Pensacola, Panama City, Panama City Beach, Destin, and Ferry Pass.