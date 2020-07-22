All apartments in Pebble Creek
Last updated January 17 2020 at 4:15 AM

9729 FOX HOLLOW ROAD

9729 Fox Hollow Road · No Longer Available
Location

9729 Fox Hollow Road, Pebble Creek, FL 33647
Pebble Creek Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Centrally located in New Tampa FLorida in the quiet neighborhood of Pebble Creek. Enjoy a game of golf at the community golf club, a swim in the community pool, a local Pub located within the community. Community tennis and basketball courts. This home is nestled on a quiet street . The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with high ceilings, spacious living room and real wood burning fireplace. The floors in the home are wood flooring throughout with ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms (NO CARPET). The backyard is fully fenced along with a screened in lanai, great for entertaining.This home is available for immediate occupancy so don't delay! Schedule your viewing today! *Leases must begin within 30 days. $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) We will check your credit report; (2) We will check for any past evictions; (3) We will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal monthly gross income must be 3 times the rent and verifiable; (5) We will verify your previous landlord references; (6) We will perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9729 FOX HOLLOW ROAD have any available units?
9729 FOX HOLLOW ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 9729 FOX HOLLOW ROAD have?
Some of 9729 FOX HOLLOW ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9729 FOX HOLLOW ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9729 FOX HOLLOW ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9729 FOX HOLLOW ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9729 FOX HOLLOW ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pebble Creek.
Does 9729 FOX HOLLOW ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9729 FOX HOLLOW ROAD offers parking.
Does 9729 FOX HOLLOW ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9729 FOX HOLLOW ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9729 FOX HOLLOW ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 9729 FOX HOLLOW ROAD has a pool.
Does 9729 FOX HOLLOW ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9729 FOX HOLLOW ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9729 FOX HOLLOW ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9729 FOX HOLLOW ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9729 FOX HOLLOW ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9729 FOX HOLLOW ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
