9729 FOX HOLLOW ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Centrally located in New Tampa FLorida in the quiet neighborhood of Pebble Creek. Enjoy a game of golf at the community golf club, a swim in the community pool, a local Pub located within the community. Community tennis and basketball courts. This home is nestled on a quiet street . The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with high ceilings, spacious living room and real wood burning fireplace. The floors in the home are wood flooring throughout with ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms (NO CARPET). The backyard is fully fenced along with a screened in lanai, great for entertaining.This home is available for immediate occupancy so don't delay! Schedule your viewing today! *Leases must begin within 30 days. $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) We will check your credit report; (2) We will check for any past evictions; (3) We will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal monthly gross income must be 3 times the rent and verifiable; (5) We will verify your previous landlord references; (6) We will perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history.