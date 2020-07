9608 NORCHESTER CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful TRADITIONAL-Style HOME w/POOL & Large FULLY-FENCED BACKYARD within the Sought-After Estates of Pebble Creek in New Tampa! HOME BOASTS: 4 BEDROOMS, 3 Full-BATHROOMS, 2500 SQFT, 2 CAR-GARAGE w/WORKSHOP, SCREENED-LANAI & POOL AREA! HUGE BACKYARD Completely-Enclosed By 6FT VINYL-PRIVACY-FENCE! The HIGH-CEILINGS Are Beautifully-Appointed w/INTRICATE CROWN & CUSTOM-MOLDINGS Throughout! NO CARPET! Enjoy The WOOD-Look, But w/the Durability of the PORCELAIN-WOOD-TILE FLOORS Downstairs & HIGH-GRADE WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS Upstairs! The GOURMET-KITCHEN is an Absolute Chef's Delight with: BUILT-IN OVEN, Large CENTER-ISLAND w/COOKTOP, EXPANSIVE CORIAN-COUNTERS, and Central Location OPEN To FAMILY ROOM, Easy-Access To FORMAL-DINING-ROOM & GREAT VIEW Of The ENTIRE POOL & BACKYARD AREAS, Just-In-Case You Need To Keep An Eye On Everything And Everyone! The EXTENDED MASTER-SUITE w/SITTING-AREA, VAULTED-CEILINGS, HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET & SPA-Like MASTER-BATHROOM w/Relaxing GARDEN-TUB & DUAL-SINK-VANITY! Plenty Of Storage Including A WORKSHOP AREA in Garage, ATTIC Above Garage & HUGE WALK-IN-ATTIC Accessed From Closet In Extra Bedroom! The Community of Pebble Creek Offers AMENITIES Such-As: POOL, TENNIS COURTS, BASKETBALL COURTS, PARKS, PLAYGROUNDS, Etc.. LOCATED CONVENIENTLY CLOSE TO: HOSPITALS Including The NEW State-Of-The-Art HOSPITAL WESLEY CHAPEL, TAMPA VA HOSPITAL, MOFFITT, USF, TAMPA PREMIUM OUTLET MALL, SHOPS at WIREGRASS, CENTER-ICE, HIGHWAYS I-75/I-275, I-4, SR-56, RESTAURANTS, GOLF COURSES & So Much More!