Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

9313 MANDRAKE COURT

9313 Mandrake Court · No Longer Available
Location

9313 Mandrake Court, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 Bed/3.5 Bath/3 Car Garage, 3340 SQFT, Covered lanai with screen , LIVE OAK PRESERVE is a uniquely designed and constructed community located in the heart of New Tampa. Private gated, this community is situated on 1,300 pristine acres w/preserves & pictures view of wildlife, ponds, and conversation areas. Located outside the community gates exists an abundance of restaurants, parks, professional offices, and retail shopping. conveniently located to access downtown Tampa via I-75 and I-275, and within a short drive to the University of South Florida and Busch Gardens Amusement Park. , 7 MONTHS LEASE AVAILABLE!! Tenant will need to hire a Lawn Care Company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 666 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9313 MANDRAKE COURT have any available units?
9313 MANDRAKE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 9313 MANDRAKE COURT have?
Some of 9313 MANDRAKE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9313 MANDRAKE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9313 MANDRAKE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9313 MANDRAKE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9313 MANDRAKE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pebble Creek.
Does 9313 MANDRAKE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9313 MANDRAKE COURT offers parking.
Does 9313 MANDRAKE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9313 MANDRAKE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9313 MANDRAKE COURT have a pool?
No, 9313 MANDRAKE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9313 MANDRAKE COURT have accessible units?
No, 9313 MANDRAKE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9313 MANDRAKE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9313 MANDRAKE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9313 MANDRAKE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9313 MANDRAKE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
