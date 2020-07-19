All apartments in Pebble Creek
Find more places like 9305 PEBBLE CREEK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pebble Creek, FL
/
9305 PEBBLE CREEK DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9305 PEBBLE CREEK DRIVE

9305 Pebble Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pebble Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9305 Pebble Creek Drive, Pebble Creek, FL 33647
Pebble Creek Village

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 9305 Pebble Creek Dr and the beautiful golf course community of Pebble Creek! This light, bright, and well laid out home features a split plan with sunken living room, dining room and master bedroom suite on one side of the home. Two extra large bedrooms, full bath and family room with wood burning fireplace on other side of home. Extra large screened in lanai with outdoor kitchen, great for entertaining. This home is located in the golf course community of Pebble Creek in New Tampa. Easy access to I-75 and just minutes from Florida Hospitals Tampa and Wesley Chapel, USF, Moffitt Cancer Center, Wiregrass Mall and all that New Tampa and Wesley Chapel have to offer. This home can be viewed 7 days a week at your own convenience so don't delay! Schedule your viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9305 PEBBLE CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
9305 PEBBLE CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 9305 PEBBLE CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 9305 PEBBLE CREEK DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9305 PEBBLE CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9305 PEBBLE CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9305 PEBBLE CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9305 PEBBLE CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pebble Creek.
Does 9305 PEBBLE CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9305 PEBBLE CREEK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9305 PEBBLE CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9305 PEBBLE CREEK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9305 PEBBLE CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9305 PEBBLE CREEK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9305 PEBBLE CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9305 PEBBLE CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9305 PEBBLE CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9305 PEBBLE CREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9305 PEBBLE CREEK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9305 PEBBLE CREEK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Links at Pebble Creek
18940 Pebble Links Cir
Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Similar Pages

Pebble Creek 1 BedroomsPebble Creek 2 Bedrooms
Pebble Creek Apartments with GaragesPebble Creek Apartments with Parking
Pebble Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLDade City, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLGibsonton, FL
Elfers, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FLOldsmar, FLSafety Harbor, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg