9305 PEBBLE CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to 9305 Pebble Creek Dr and the beautiful golf course community of Pebble Creek! This light, bright, and well laid out home features a split plan with sunken living room, dining room and master bedroom suite on one side of the home. Two extra large bedrooms, full bath and family room with wood burning fireplace on other side of home. Extra large screened in lanai with outdoor kitchen, great for entertaining. This home is located in the golf course community of Pebble Creek in New Tampa. Easy access to I-75 and just minutes from Florida Hospitals Tampa and Wesley Chapel, USF, Moffitt Cancer Center, Wiregrass Mall and all that New Tampa and Wesley Chapel have to offer. This home can be viewed 7 days a week at your own convenience so don't delay! Schedule your viewing today!