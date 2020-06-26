All apartments in Pebble Creek
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

9069 IRON OAK AVENUE

9069 Iron Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9069 Iron Oak Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Sliding glass doors that showcase the very private, wooded area giving spectacular views from the kitchen, dining and family room. The spacious master suite offers a large walk-in closet and double vanities in the master bath. Live Oak Preserve is gated, beautifully landscaped throughout with outstanding amenities such as a resort style community pool and water park area, clubhouse, game room, playground and tennis courts, fitness center, basketball courts and miles of sidewalks! Conveniently located to the Shops at Wiregrass, the new Outlet Mall, great schools, hospitals, USF, restaurants and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9069 IRON OAK AVENUE have any available units?
9069 IRON OAK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 9069 IRON OAK AVENUE have?
Some of 9069 IRON OAK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9069 IRON OAK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9069 IRON OAK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9069 IRON OAK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 9069 IRON OAK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pebble Creek.
Does 9069 IRON OAK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 9069 IRON OAK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 9069 IRON OAK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9069 IRON OAK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9069 IRON OAK AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 9069 IRON OAK AVENUE has a pool.
Does 9069 IRON OAK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 9069 IRON OAK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 9069 IRON OAK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9069 IRON OAK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9069 IRON OAK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9069 IRON OAK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
