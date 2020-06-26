9069 IRON OAK AVENUE

Amenities

3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Sliding glass doors that showcase the very private, wooded area giving spectacular views from the kitchen, dining and family room. The spacious master suite offers a large walk-in closet and double vanities in the master bath. Live Oak Preserve is gated, beautifully landscaped throughout with outstanding amenities such as a resort style community pool and water park area, clubhouse, game room, playground and tennis courts, fitness center, basketball courts and miles of sidewalks! Conveniently located to the Shops at Wiregrass, the new Outlet Mall, great schools, hospitals, USF, restaurants and major highways.