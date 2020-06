Amenities

Large 4 bedroom 3 bath home with over 2,000 square feet located in Live Oak Preserve. The home features ceramic tile on the first level and laminate flooring on the second. Located in the Live Oak Preserve, the awarded community offers recreational trails, resort style pool, clubhouse, tennis and play areas and 24/7 gated security. To apply for this property click the link through Cozy: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/867561