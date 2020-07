20737 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE

Amenities

BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM /2.5 BATH HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT STARTING 6/8/19. TWO-STORY HOME LOCATED IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF LIVE OAK PRESERVE (WILLOW BEND VILLAGE SUB-DIVISION). GREAT AMENITIES INCLUDED ARE: CLUBHOUSE, POOL, PLAYGROUND, TENNIS COURTS, FITNESS CENTER AND MORE. THIS IMMACULATE AND SPACIOUS HOME (OVER 2,200 SQ FT) IS FRESHLY PAINTED. HOME OFFERS A LARGE MASTER BEDROOM/BATHROOM AND SPACIOUS WALK-IN CLOSET. ALL BEDROOMS ARE ON THE SECOND FLOOR. KITCHEN HAS AN EXTRA LARGE PANTRY AND STORAGE UNDER THE STAIRS. IN-HOME LAUNDRY ROOM AND SINK IN THE 2-CAR GARAGE. ENJOY A NICE BACKYARD IN A 7,000 SQ FT LOT. HOME IS ZONED FOR TOP SCHOOLS. GREAT LOCATION OFF BRUCE B. DOWNS, NEAR I-75 AND I-275, & NEAR TAMPA PREMIUM OUTLETS. WALKING DISTANCE TO TURNER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. PETS OK WITH NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES. TENANT APPROVAL IS REQUIRED (BACKGROUND CHECK, RENTAL HISTORY, AND CREDIT SCORE WILL BE VERIFIED).