Last updated December 23 2019 at 7:52 AM

19006 Weatherstone Drive

19006 Weatherstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19006 Weatherstone Drive, Pebble Creek, FL 33647
Pebble Creek Village

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
PEBBLE CREEK HOME AVAILABLE MID OCTOBER Located just a few blocks from the fairways of Pebble Creek, this stunning property showcases three bedrooms and two bathrooms with 1826 square feet of living space with a two-car garage, separate den and private lanai. The contemporary open split floor plan gives this home a large airy feeling. The eat in kitchen boasts a breakfast bar and large cabinets. The large family room is perfect for hosting all of your friends and family events and has a sliding glass door overlooking the lanai and backyard. The den can be used as a four bedroom as well. Not only the golf course, this community has a pool, ball fields, and tennis courts. This location has easy access to the major highways, outlet mall, and many other amenities that New Tampa offers. Great schools are also close by! Contact us today for a showing.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19006 Weatherstone Drive have any available units?
19006 Weatherstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 19006 Weatherstone Drive have?
Some of 19006 Weatherstone Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19006 Weatherstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19006 Weatherstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19006 Weatherstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19006 Weatherstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19006 Weatherstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19006 Weatherstone Drive offers parking.
Does 19006 Weatherstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19006 Weatherstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19006 Weatherstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19006 Weatherstone Drive has a pool.
Does 19006 Weatherstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 19006 Weatherstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19006 Weatherstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19006 Weatherstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19006 Weatherstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19006 Weatherstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

