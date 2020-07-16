All apartments in Pasco County
Find more places like 9026 Severn Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
9026 Severn Ln
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:38 AM

9026 Severn Ln

9026 Severn Lane · (727) 809-2254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9026 Severn Lane, Pasco County, FL 34655

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1476 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Call Laura Wiegman for more info at 727-809-2254. Available January-April 2020. This has it all! Adult community, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, in top shape in the Trinity area at a price you can't beat! Flooded with natural light, this corner unit has a large wide open great room floor plan. Neutral carpeting with tile in all the right places! The master bedroom has 2 walk in closets, private bath with everyone's favorite, dual sinks and a step in shower! The kitchen is lined with lots cabinets and includes all the appliances. The dinette has a nice green view! There is plenty of storage in the big 2 car garage that is screened. You can walk down the tree lined winding streets to the clubhouse nestled on a lake and offering every activity you can think of. Heated pool & spa, tennis courts, bocce, shuffleboard, dances, parties, food & wine club, card clubs, regional clubs, exercise classes & billiard room. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9026 Severn Ln have any available units?
9026 Severn Ln has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9026 Severn Ln have?
Some of 9026 Severn Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9026 Severn Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9026 Severn Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9026 Severn Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9026 Severn Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 9026 Severn Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9026 Severn Ln offers parking.
Does 9026 Severn Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9026 Severn Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9026 Severn Ln have a pool?
Yes, 9026 Severn Ln has a pool.
Does 9026 Severn Ln have accessible units?
No, 9026 Severn Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9026 Severn Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9026 Severn Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 9026 Severn Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9026 Severn Ln has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9026 Severn Ln?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle
Trinity, FL 34653
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop
Lutz, FL 33558
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLElfers, FLPasadena Hills, FLCheval, FLLutz, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Hernando Beach, FLJasmine Estates, FLHudson, FLBayonet Point, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLHoliday, FLBeacon Square, FLPort Richey, FLNew Port Richey East, FLZephyrhills, FLLand O' Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity