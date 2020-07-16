9026 Severn Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool pool table shuffle board garage hot tub tennis court

Call Laura Wiegman for more info at 727-809-2254. Available January-April 2020. This has it all! Adult community, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, in top shape in the Trinity area at a price you can't beat! Flooded with natural light, this corner unit has a large wide open great room floor plan. Neutral carpeting with tile in all the right places! The master bedroom has 2 walk in closets, private bath with everyone's favorite, dual sinks and a step in shower! The kitchen is lined with lots cabinets and includes all the appliances. The dinette has a nice green view! There is plenty of storage in the big 2 car garage that is screened. You can walk down the tree lined winding streets to the clubhouse nestled on a lake and offering every activity you can think of. Heated pool & spa, tennis courts, bocce, shuffleboard, dances, parties, food & wine club, card clubs, regional clubs, exercise classes & billiard room. No pets allowed.