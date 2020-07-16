9026 Severn Ln

Amenities
Call Laura Wiegman for more info at 727-809-2254. Available January-April 2020. This has it all! Adult community, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, in top shape in the Trinity area at a price you can't beat! Flooded with natural light, this corner unit has a large wide open great room floor plan. Neutral carpeting with tile in all the right places! The master bedroom has 2 walk in closets, private bath with everyone's favorite, dual sinks and a step in shower! The kitchen is lined with lots cabinets and includes all the appliances. The dinette has a nice green view! There is plenty of storage in the big 2 car garage that is screened. You can walk down the tree lined winding streets to the clubhouse nestled on a lake and offering every activity you can think of. Heated pool & spa, tennis courts, bocce, shuffleboard, dances, parties, food & wine club, card clubs, regional clubs, exercise classes & billiard room. No pets allowed.