Cute New Port Richey Home - You are viewing a spacious 3/2 home in New Port Richey. This home boasts an open tile floorplan, washer/dryer in unit, and fenced in backyard. This home also had tons of storage which is always a challenge to find here in Florida. Call today to schedule a showing as this home will not last long.



