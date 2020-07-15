All apartments in Pasco County
Find more places like 5904 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
5904 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

5904 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE

5904 Willow Ridge Drive · (813) 727-7527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5904 Willow Ridge Drive, Pasco County, FL 33541

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1205 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
3 bedroom 2 bath corner unit condominium on the desirable FIRST FLOOR AVAILABLE NOW! NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING BEING INSTALLED IN ALL THE ROOMS! Neutral beige color throughout with ceiling fans in the bedrooms and family room. Kitchen features microwave, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and opens to the dining area and family room. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer. Plenty of storage space. One assigned parking space in front of the unit and plenty of guest or second car parking spaces. Rent includes water, sewer, garbage, lawn/landscaping, community pool, fitness, playground. Some qualifications: NO PETS. NO SMOKING. minimum credit score 600, no past evictions, verifiable gross income over $43,000.00. Owner is the Realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5904 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
5904 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5904 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 5904 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5904 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5904 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5904 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5904 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 5904 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5904 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5904 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5904 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5904 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5904 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5904 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5904 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5904 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5904 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5904 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5904 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5904 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl
Port Richey, FL 34668
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle
Trinity, FL 34653
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir
Lutz, FL 33559
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir
Lutz, FL 33559

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLElfers, FLPasadena Hills, FLCheval, FLLutz, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Hernando Beach, FLJasmine Estates, FLHudson, FLBayonet Point, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLHoliday, FLBeacon Square, FLPort Richey, FLNew Port Richey East, FLZephyrhills, FLLand O' Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity