5904 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE

3 bedroom 2 bath corner unit condominium on the desirable FIRST FLOOR AVAILABLE NOW! NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING BEING INSTALLED IN ALL THE ROOMS! Neutral beige color throughout with ceiling fans in the bedrooms and family room. Kitchen features microwave, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and opens to the dining area and family room. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer. Plenty of storage space. One assigned parking space in front of the unit and plenty of guest or second car parking spaces. Rent includes water, sewer, garbage, lawn/landscaping, community pool, fitness, playground. Some qualifications: NO PETS. NO SMOKING. minimum credit score 600, no past evictions, verifiable gross income over $43,000.00. Owner is the Realtor.