Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

38803 Old Sparkman Rd.

38803 Old Sparkman Street · No Longer Available
Location

38803 Old Sparkman Street, Pasco County, FL 33525
Carver Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
***WOW*** AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN DADE CITY - AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN DADE CITY
38803 OLD SPARKMAN ROAD
DADE CITY, FL 33525
Rent: $750/month
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
This is among the most affordable homes for rent in Dade City. Why rent an apartment when you can live in your own home! PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is owned and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person 18 and older living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $850, leasing fee of $500 and portal activation of $50. Depending on the contents of the application, we may have to collect an additional service and property tax fee $100 more than one months rent. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE4062066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

