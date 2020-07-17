All apartments in Pasco County
18805 Green Park Rd
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

18805 Green Park Rd

18805 Green Park Road · (315) 534-1536
Location

18805 Green Park Road, Pasco County, FL 34667
Arlington Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18805 Green Park Rd · Avail. now

$1,175

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1256 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Large 3 Bedroom!!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

HOA Amenities included with Rent: Amenities:
2 swimming pools, Playground , Tennis Court, Fitness Center w/programs tenants can sign up for, Sand Volleyball Court
Indoor Basketball Court,

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

(RLNE5757152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18805 Green Park Rd have any available units?
18805 Green Park Rd has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18805 Green Park Rd have?
Some of 18805 Green Park Rd's amenities include gym, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18805 Green Park Rd currently offering any rent specials?
18805 Green Park Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18805 Green Park Rd pet-friendly?
No, 18805 Green Park Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 18805 Green Park Rd offer parking?
No, 18805 Green Park Rd does not offer parking.
Does 18805 Green Park Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18805 Green Park Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18805 Green Park Rd have a pool?
Yes, 18805 Green Park Rd has a pool.
Does 18805 Green Park Rd have accessible units?
No, 18805 Green Park Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 18805 Green Park Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 18805 Green Park Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18805 Green Park Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 18805 Green Park Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
