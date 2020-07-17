18805 Green Park Rd

Amenities

Large 3 Bedroom!!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.



HOA Amenities included with Rent: Amenities:

2 swimming pools, Playground , Tennis Court, Fitness Center w/programs tenants can sign up for, Sand Volleyball Court

Indoor Basketball Court,



