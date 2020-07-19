8179 Bradford Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This spacious, must-see 2014 has over 60k in upgrades, and is nestled on a quiet, over-sized corner lot. Enjoy a sizable, fully-fenced, professionally landscaped backyard, 10-ft privacy hedges,2 grassy side yards, and a 30-ft heated lap pool with both a spa and a tanning shelf. The cabana full bath/bedroom has a separate entrance and private access to the pool. Gourmet kitchen with a sprawling granite island which seats 8 comfortably. This move-in ready home features an over-sized loft area, plantation shutters throughout the first floor, custom black-out window treatments in all 4 bedrooms, solid hardwood floors, elegant lighting fixtures inside and out, impact glass throughout, and custom California Closets in all bedrooms.Relax in this well-maintained, comfortable home in luxurious PGCC