All apartments in Parkland
Find more places like 8179 Bradford Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkland, FL
/
8179 Bradford Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:23 AM

8179 Bradford Way

8179 Bradford Way · (844) 239-2663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Parkland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8179 Bradford Way, Parkland, FL 33076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 8179 · Avail. now

$6,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This spacious, must-see 2014 has over 60k in upgrades, and is nestled on a quiet, over-sized corner lot. Enjoy a sizable, fully-fenced, professionally landscaped backyard, 10-ft privacy hedges,2 grassy side yards, and a 30-ft heated lap pool with both a spa and a tanning shelf. The cabana full bath/bedroom has a separate entrance and private access to the pool. Gourmet kitchen with a sprawling granite island which seats 8 comfortably. This move-in ready home features an over-sized loft area, plantation shutters throughout the first floor, custom black-out window treatments in all 4 bedrooms, solid hardwood floors, elegant lighting fixtures inside and out, impact glass throughout, and custom California Closets in all bedrooms.Relax in this well-maintained, comfortable home in luxurious PGCC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8179 Bradford Way have any available units?
8179 Bradford Way has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8179 Bradford Way have?
Some of 8179 Bradford Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8179 Bradford Way currently offering any rent specials?
8179 Bradford Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8179 Bradford Way pet-friendly?
No, 8179 Bradford Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 8179 Bradford Way offer parking?
Yes, 8179 Bradford Way offers parking.
Does 8179 Bradford Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8179 Bradford Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8179 Bradford Way have a pool?
Yes, 8179 Bradford Way has a pool.
Does 8179 Bradford Way have accessible units?
No, 8179 Bradford Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8179 Bradford Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8179 Bradford Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 8179 Bradford Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8179 Bradford Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8179 Bradford Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bell Parkland
5851 Holmberg Rd
Parkland, FL 33067

Similar Pages

Parkland 3 BedroomsParkland Apartments with ParkingParkland Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Parkland Dog Friendly ApartmentsParkland Pet Friendly Places
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FL
Sweetwater, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLWest Miami, FLSouth Miami, FLLake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLSurfside, FLMiami Lakes, FLRichmond Heights, FLBal Harbour, FLJupiter Farms, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Heron Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity