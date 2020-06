Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Magnificent water front corner townhouse for rent in highly desirable Parkland location. Freshly painted, bright and clean. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus a den/storage room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet on the first floor. Eat-in kitchen with sliding door leading to patio. 23x10 screened patio (with room for grill) facing water canal. Lots of storage!!! Accordion hurricane shutters in all windows. Long driveway plus 1 car garage can accommodate up to 4 cars. A rated schools. Townhouse located steps from school bus stop. Community pool steps from the unit. Close to Terramar Park, 441/SR7 and shopping plazas.