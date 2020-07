Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher courtyard range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom home in prestigious Parkland Golf and Country Club. Courtyard entry leading to beautiful rotunda foyer. Marble floors throughout, Gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook featuring granite counter tops, large island and sleek, black appliances. Master studio with his and her closets, luxurious bath with Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. This home offers all the luxuries one could possibly need! *Available August 1st**