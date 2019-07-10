3413 WALKER RD

Amenities

This manufactured home is located in the quiet neighborhood of Harrison Manufactured Home Park. The unit is just under 500 sq. ft. The home does not have central heat and air but does come with one window unit a/c. The unit does not have washer/dryer connections, but there is a laundry mat on site. The unit comes with a refrigerator and range.



**Rent includes water/sewer/trash.**

