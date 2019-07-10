All apartments in Paradise Heights
Last updated July 10 2019 at 4:14 PM

3413 WALKER RD

3413 Walker Road · No Longer Available
Location

3413 Walker Road, Paradise Heights, FL 32703

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
This manufactured home is located in the quiet neighborhood of Harrison Manufactured Home Park. The unit is just under 500 sq. ft. The home does not have central heat and air but does come with one window unit a/c. The unit does not have washer/dryer connections, but there is a laundry mat on site. The unit comes with a refrigerator and range.

**Rent includes water/sewer/trash.**
To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3413 WALKER RD have any available units?
3413 WALKER RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Heights, FL.
What amenities does 3413 WALKER RD have?
Some of 3413 WALKER RD's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3413 WALKER RD currently offering any rent specials?
3413 WALKER RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 WALKER RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3413 WALKER RD is pet friendly.
Does 3413 WALKER RD offer parking?
No, 3413 WALKER RD does not offer parking.
Does 3413 WALKER RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3413 WALKER RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 WALKER RD have a pool?
No, 3413 WALKER RD does not have a pool.
Does 3413 WALKER RD have accessible units?
No, 3413 WALKER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 WALKER RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3413 WALKER RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3413 WALKER RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3413 WALKER RD has units with air conditioning.
