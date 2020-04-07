3407 W 10TH LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

LUXURY MODEL TOWNHOME READY FOR OCCUPANCY SOON ** TURNKEY FURNISHED, HIGH END EVERYTHING ** JUST BRING YOUR CLOTHES AND TOOTHBRUSH :) You will fall in love with this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2700ft2 townhome located just off Snead Island. This property is absolutely gorgeous and fully stocked with $35,000++ in Henredon & Stanley Barbados furnishings, state of the art flat screen TV's, decorative items galore and a floor plan that accommodates the family looking for space to spread out. This unit comes with a private elevator that runs from the garage to the top floor, so there is no need to lug heavy groceries, travel bags or yourself up and down the stairs. The kitchen is stunning with high end cabinetry, stainless appliances, granite countertops, warm Mediterranean pendants and decorative cabinet lighting. Riverbay is a wonderful community with privacy by the water and plush grounds well maintained by the association. The community pool is just a short walk away. Many boaters and nostalgic Floridians love the combination of modern construction with old Florida waterfront vibes. Live the good life, without the headache of moving furniture