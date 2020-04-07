All apartments in Palmetto
Location

3407 10th Lane West, Palmetto, FL 34221
Palmetto

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2604 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
LUXURY MODEL TOWNHOME READY FOR OCCUPANCY SOON ** TURNKEY FURNISHED, HIGH END EVERYTHING ** JUST BRING YOUR CLOTHES AND TOOTHBRUSH :) You will fall in love with this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2700ft2 townhome located just off Snead Island. This property is absolutely gorgeous and fully stocked with $35,000++ in Henredon & Stanley Barbados furnishings, state of the art flat screen TV's, decorative items galore and a floor plan that accommodates the family looking for space to spread out. This unit comes with a private elevator that runs from the garage to the top floor, so there is no need to lug heavy groceries, travel bags or yourself up and down the stairs. The kitchen is stunning with high end cabinetry, stainless appliances, granite countertops, warm Mediterranean pendants and decorative cabinet lighting. Riverbay is a wonderful community with privacy by the water and plush grounds well maintained by the association. The community pool is just a short walk away. Many boaters and nostalgic Floridians love the combination of modern construction with old Florida waterfront vibes. Live the good life, without the headache of moving furniture

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 W 10TH LANE have any available units?
3407 W 10TH LANE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3407 W 10TH LANE have?
Some of 3407 W 10TH LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3407 W 10TH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3407 W 10TH LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 W 10TH LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3407 W 10TH LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmetto.
Does 3407 W 10TH LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3407 W 10TH LANE does offer parking.
Does 3407 W 10TH LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3407 W 10TH LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 W 10TH LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3407 W 10TH LANE has a pool.
Does 3407 W 10TH LANE have accessible units?
No, 3407 W 10TH LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 W 10TH LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3407 W 10TH LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3407 W 10TH LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3407 W 10TH LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
