1701 EDGEWATER LANE

TASTEFULLY DECORATED TURN KEY FURNISHED VILLA IN TERRA CEIA GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB. PEACEFUL SETTING AND NEAR COMMUNITY POOL. LAKE AND GOLF COURSE VIEW FROM THE SPACIOUS LANAI. 3 BEDROOMS, MASTER HAS QUEEN BED, 2ND BEDROOM A FULL BED AND 3RD BEDROOM A DAY BED. MANY AMENITIES - RESTAURANT, CLUBHOUSE, FITNESS CENTER, TENNIS, FISHING PIER AND NATURE TRAILS. BEAUTIFUL PLACE TO SPEND THE WINTER OR FALL. 90 DAY MINIMUM FROM DECEMBER - APRIL $3200/mo 60 DAY MINIMUM JULY AUGUST, OCTOBER $2550/mo. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS ALLOWED. NON SMOKING. OWNER HAS CAR IN GARAGE ON ONE SIDE. CALL TODAY FOR AVAILABILITY. RENTED JAN-MARCH 2021.