9821 SW 165th Ter

Amenities
Beautifully and tastefully remodeled unit in Fairway Park! Freshly painted, all new kitchen (including granite countertops), updated bathrooms, large shed in the backyard, and more! Also features a bonus in-law studio with separate entrance. Owner will be installing new stainless steel appliances (fridge, stove, microwave) upon an accepted contract. All offers must be accompanied with proof of deposit and a current credit report. Small dos up to 25 pounds okay! Make offer ! Sorry No Section 8 accepted.