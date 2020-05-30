All apartments in Palmetto Estates
Find more places like 9821 SW 165th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palmetto Estates, FL
/
9821 SW 165th Ter
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:35 AM

9821 SW 165th Ter

9821 Southwest 165th Terrace · (585) 202-9206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9821 Southwest 165th Terrace, Palmetto Estates, FL 33157
Palmetto Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully and tastefully remodeled unit in Fairway Park! Freshly painted, all new kitchen (including granite countertops), updated bathrooms, large shed in the backyard, and more! Also features a bonus in-law studio with separate entrance. Owner will be installing new stainless steel appliances (fridge, stove, microwave) upon an accepted contract. All offers must be accompanied with proof of deposit and a current credit report. Small dos up to 25 pounds okay! Make offer ! Sorry No Section 8 accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9821 SW 165th Ter have any available units?
9821 SW 165th Ter has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9821 SW 165th Ter have?
Some of 9821 SW 165th Ter's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9821 SW 165th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
9821 SW 165th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9821 SW 165th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 9821 SW 165th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmetto Estates.
Does 9821 SW 165th Ter offer parking?
No, 9821 SW 165th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 9821 SW 165th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9821 SW 165th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9821 SW 165th Ter have a pool?
No, 9821 SW 165th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 9821 SW 165th Ter have accessible units?
No, 9821 SW 165th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 9821 SW 165th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 9821 SW 165th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9821 SW 165th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 9821 SW 165th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9821 SW 165th Ter?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLKendall, FLRichmond Heights, FLCutler Bay, FL
Pinecrest, FLThe Crossings, FLRichmond West, FLCountry Walk, FLThe Hammocks, FLPrinceton, FLKendale Lakes, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLSouth Miami, FLKendall West, FLOlympia Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity