Beautiful Studio in Palmetto Bay



New large and modern studio in the heart of Palmetto Bay. With bathroom, kitchenette, washer and dryer. All new appliances and plenty of storage. A block away from Aldi's. Parking for one car included. Private entrance

No Pets Allowed



