Amenities

patio / balcony bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

North Palmetto Bay Single Family home recently painted awaits its next family. This 3/2 which actually can function as a 4/3 or 3 bedroom + office and 3 bathroom home is located in a quiet neighborhood. Do you want to entertain? Covered patio for Summer BBQ's and a sun deck off the Master Bedroom allow for such festivities. Easy to see and no association approval needed as there is no association.