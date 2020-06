Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWN HOME! Walk into the open kitchen that features granite counter tops, SS appliances and a lake view. This home comes with a 2 car garage and driveway, plenty of parking space. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms, all with walk in closets. Laundry located upstairs. This home is on a corner lot, only one neighbor. It is a Gated community with an outdoor workout/exercise area. Make a move to Palm Springs, this home is calling your name.