Last updated July 17 2020

85 Riverview bend S Unit 1544

85 Riverview Bend S · No Longer Available
Location

85 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Tidelands Condo for rent ! - Fully furnished, beautifully decorated 3/2 unit on top floor with fantastic views of the lake, fountain and ICW from the screened in lanai. Having no neighbors above makes this a true Oasis! Added bonus, minutes drive to the beach! Family room has large flat screen TV. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and cabinets full of cookware, dishes and utensils. Large master suite with king-sized bed, flat screen tv, and two large closets. En-suite master bath with double sinks, tiled walk-in shower, and linen closet. Sliding glass patio doors with plantation shutters allow private access to the lanai. 2nd bedroom features a queen-sized bed and 3rd bedroom includes two twin-sized beds. Plenty of closet space with linens and towels included. The 2nd bathroom has shower/bathtub option.Ceiling fans throughout unit, including lanai.Washer/dryer available in unit. 1 year lease $1850 ( no utilities). 6 months lease $2200( utilities included)

(RLNE4070185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Riverview bend S Unit 1544 have any available units?
85 Riverview bend S Unit 1544 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Coast, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 85 Riverview bend S Unit 1544 have?
Some of 85 Riverview bend S Unit 1544's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Riverview bend S Unit 1544 currently offering any rent specials?
85 Riverview bend S Unit 1544 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Riverview bend S Unit 1544 pet-friendly?
Yes, 85 Riverview bend S Unit 1544 is pet friendly.
Does 85 Riverview bend S Unit 1544 offer parking?
No, 85 Riverview bend S Unit 1544 does not offer parking.
Does 85 Riverview bend S Unit 1544 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 Riverview bend S Unit 1544 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Riverview bend S Unit 1544 have a pool?
No, 85 Riverview bend S Unit 1544 does not have a pool.
Does 85 Riverview bend S Unit 1544 have accessible units?
No, 85 Riverview bend S Unit 1544 does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Riverview bend S Unit 1544 have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 Riverview bend S Unit 1544 does not have units with dishwashers.
