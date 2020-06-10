All apartments in Palm Coast
84 Waterside Pkwy W
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

84 Waterside Pkwy W

84 West Waterside Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

84 West Waterside Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
84 Waterside Pkwy W Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 3 Bed Home in Crossings a Grand Haven Gated Community! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st 2020 - Location! Location! - Gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath home located in the Crossings, a Grand Haven gated community. This home features carpet and tile flooring throughout. Other features include skylights, volume ceilings, double vanities in master bath. The kitchen is spacious and offers ample cabinetry space. Enjoy entertaining in the screened in porch. Enjoy Grand Haven amenities, including swimming pools, restaurants, gyms, tennis, and more. Excellent location provides easy access to everything Palm Coast offers, including shopping, entertainment, schools, and the beach. Easy access to I95 provides for speedy commute to Daytona or Jacksonville. Inquire and apply today! LBTR#13922

(RLNE4475079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Waterside Pkwy W have any available units?
84 Waterside Pkwy W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Coast, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 84 Waterside Pkwy W have?
Some of 84 Waterside Pkwy W's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Waterside Pkwy W currently offering any rent specials?
84 Waterside Pkwy W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Waterside Pkwy W pet-friendly?
Yes, 84 Waterside Pkwy W is pet friendly.
Does 84 Waterside Pkwy W offer parking?
No, 84 Waterside Pkwy W does not offer parking.
Does 84 Waterside Pkwy W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 Waterside Pkwy W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Waterside Pkwy W have a pool?
Yes, 84 Waterside Pkwy W has a pool.
Does 84 Waterside Pkwy W have accessible units?
No, 84 Waterside Pkwy W does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Waterside Pkwy W have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 Waterside Pkwy W does not have units with dishwashers.
