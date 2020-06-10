Amenities

84 Waterside Pkwy W Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 3 Bed Home in Crossings a Grand Haven Gated Community! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st 2020 - Location! Location! - Gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath home located in the Crossings, a Grand Haven gated community. This home features carpet and tile flooring throughout. Other features include skylights, volume ceilings, double vanities in master bath. The kitchen is spacious and offers ample cabinetry space. Enjoy entertaining in the screened in porch. Enjoy Grand Haven amenities, including swimming pools, restaurants, gyms, tennis, and more. Excellent location provides easy access to everything Palm Coast offers, including shopping, entertainment, schools, and the beach. Easy access to I95 provides for speedy commute to Daytona or Jacksonville. Inquire and apply today! LBTR#13922



(RLNE4475079)