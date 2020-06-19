55 Riverview Bnd S Unit 2022

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym game room on-site laundry pool tennis court

Beautiful fully-furnished 3 bedroom/3 bath condo with spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway in the extremely popular Tidelands community. End-unit 2nd floor condo offers privacy as well as tons of natural light. Sit on your screened porch and watch the boats go by with unobstructed views. The master suite has sliders to the porch and bathroom with a walk-in shower. soaking tub and double vanities. Open floor plan expands from the kitchen thru the living areas with triple sliding doors onto the porch. A laundry room for your convenience. The Tidelands offers gated access with amenities galore > 2 pools (1 heated year-round), tree canopied walking/jogging trail, a fishing pier, clubhouse with party deck on overlooking the water, tennis courts, Fitness Center, & a card/game room for socializing. Close to everything in Palm Coast. Walk to European Village for dinner. Live the Salt Life now!