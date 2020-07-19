All apartments in Palm Coast
Palm Coast, FL
53 Sloganeer Trl.
53 Sloganeer Trl.

53 Sloganeer Trail · No Longer Available
Location

53 Sloganeer Trail, Palm Coast, FL 32164
Seminole Woods

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
53 Sloganeer Trl. Available 08/07/20 4 Bedroom home with Fenced in Yard in Seminole Woods! - Super location on this 4BR/2BTH home that has everything buyers are looking for! Move in ready, cosmetic updates, split bedroom floor plan, inside laundry, 2 car garage, privacy fenced yard and close to everything! Kitchen features dual pantries and sinks, a large center island, espresso cabinetry, a full appliance package and granite countertops. Plenty of room for those who love to man the kitchen and those who need a little help. Easy to maintain, this home offers very little carpet: cherry laminate flooring in most of the living areas including master bedroom, tile in the kitchen, nook and baths with newer carpet in the guest bedrooms. The guest bath includes a new vanity with vessel sink. And the large back yard is privacy fenced with beautiful white PVC fencing.

This property is occupied through July 31, 2020.

Call Kristy to schedule a showing.
Office-386-677-5594
After Hours & Weekends-386-503-9822

(RLNE5912959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

