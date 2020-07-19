Amenities

53 Sloganeer Trl. Available 08/07/20 4 Bedroom home with Fenced in Yard in Seminole Woods! - Super location on this 4BR/2BTH home that has everything buyers are looking for! Move in ready, cosmetic updates, split bedroom floor plan, inside laundry, 2 car garage, privacy fenced yard and close to everything! Kitchen features dual pantries and sinks, a large center island, espresso cabinetry, a full appliance package and granite countertops. Plenty of room for those who love to man the kitchen and those who need a little help. Easy to maintain, this home offers very little carpet: cherry laminate flooring in most of the living areas including master bedroom, tile in the kitchen, nook and baths with newer carpet in the guest bedrooms. The guest bath includes a new vanity with vessel sink. And the large back yard is privacy fenced with beautiful white PVC fencing.



This property is occupied through July 31, 2020.



Call Kristy to schedule a showing.

Office-386-677-5594

After Hours & Weekends-386-503-9822



(RLNE5912959)