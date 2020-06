Amenities

garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

NEW FLOORING and FRESH PAINT!! Cozy, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home perfect for the whole family and entertaining friends. Located in Lehigh Woods area. A warm and welcoming eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. A quaint formal dining room. Large master bedroom with a spacious master bath that features double sinks. All bedrooms perfectly sized for every member of the family. Large screened in lanai, great for barbecues. Backyard is a beautiful escape for the kids to enjoy and play. Call today for a private showing!