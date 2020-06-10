24 Roxbury Lane

Amenities

This is a lovely 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home located on a quiet street in Palm Coast's Lehigh Woods. It's close to US 1, I-95, and some of the hottest retail properties in Flagler County, including Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, and our beautiful Florida beaches! Tile and carpet flooring can be found throughout this spacious single story unit. There's a Formal Dining Room, a massive Great Room, a Kitchen with tons of Cabinets, Countertops and a long Counter Bar, as well as an Informal Dining Area with sliding glass doors that look out on a patio in a private, fenced backyard. Sit back and enjoy the soothing views of nature! Rent: $1675*; Security Deposit: $1600. *Pay on or before the due date and save $25! Rent will be $1650! SAVE MONEY by PAYING ON TIME! Available NOW for the qualified tenant. Requirements: Current Employment or Verifiable Income. Not-so-good Credit is Okay! If you've had an Eviction, please do NOT call! Application Fee/Credit/Background Check: $45/adult.