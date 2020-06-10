All apartments in Palm Coast
Find more places like 24 Roxbury Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Coast, FL
/
24 Roxbury Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:36 PM

24 Roxbury Lane

24 Roxbury Lane · (386) 237-5593
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Coast
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

24 Roxbury Lane, Palm Coast, FL 32164
Lehigh Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2552 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a lovely 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home located on a quiet street in Palm Coast's Lehigh Woods. It's close to US 1, I-95, and some of the hottest retail properties in Flagler County, including Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, and our beautiful Florida beaches! Tile and carpet flooring can be found throughout this spacious single story unit. There's a Formal Dining Room, a massive Great Room, a Kitchen with tons of Cabinets, Countertops and a long Counter Bar, as well as an Informal Dining Area with sliding glass doors that look out on a patio in a private, fenced backyard. Sit back and enjoy the soothing views of nature! Rent: $1675*; Security Deposit: $1600. *Pay on or before the due date and save $25! Rent will be $1650! SAVE MONEY by PAYING ON TIME! Available NOW for the qualified tenant. Requirements: Current Employment or Verifiable Income. Not-so-good Credit is Okay! If you've had an Eviction, please do NOT call! Application Fee/Credit/Background Check: $45/adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Roxbury Lane have any available units?
24 Roxbury Lane has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
Is 24 Roxbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24 Roxbury Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Roxbury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24 Roxbury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 24 Roxbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24 Roxbury Lane does offer parking.
Does 24 Roxbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Roxbury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Roxbury Lane have a pool?
No, 24 Roxbury Lane does not have a pool.
Does 24 Roxbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 24 Roxbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Roxbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Roxbury Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Roxbury Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Roxbury Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 24 Roxbury Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N
Palm Coast, FL 32137
Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd
Palm Coast, FL 32164

Similar Pages

Palm Coast 2 BedroomsPalm Coast Apartments with Balcony
Palm Coast Apartments with ParkingPalm Coast Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Palm Coast Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLJacksonville Beach, FLApopka, FL
Ormond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FL
Leesburg, FLSt. Augustine, FLMount Dora, FLOrange City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLHeathrow, FLDeBary, FLAsbury Lake, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity