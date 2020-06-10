All apartments in Palm Coast
22 Felshire Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

22 Felshire Lane

22 Felshire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

22 Felshire Lane, Palm Coast, FL 32137
Palm Harbor

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Palm Harbor area. Vaulted ceilings, arched entries, carpet and vinyl flooring throughout. Lovely living room and dining area. Kitchen equipped with a pantry, plenty of cabinetry and counter space. Large master bedroom. Both bathrooms have tub/shower combos. Screened in lanai with perfect views of a private backyard. Lots of room to entertain friends and family. Great location; shopping, dining, walking and biking paths, wonderful Intercoastal life, Palm Harbor Golf Club, Washington Oaks Gardens State Park and so much more to explore and enjoy. Call today to book a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Felshire Lane have any available units?
22 Felshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Coast, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
Is 22 Felshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
22 Felshire Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Felshire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 22 Felshire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 22 Felshire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 22 Felshire Lane does offer parking.
Does 22 Felshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Felshire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Felshire Lane have a pool?
No, 22 Felshire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 22 Felshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 22 Felshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Felshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Felshire Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Felshire Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Felshire Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
