22 Felshire Lane

Spacious, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Palm Harbor area. Vaulted ceilings, arched entries, carpet and vinyl flooring throughout. Lovely living room and dining area. Kitchen equipped with a pantry, plenty of cabinetry and counter space. Large master bedroom. Both bathrooms have tub/shower combos. Screened in lanai with perfect views of a private backyard. Lots of room to entertain friends and family. Great location; shopping, dining, walking and biking paths, wonderful Intercoastal life, Palm Harbor Golf Club, Washington Oaks Gardens State Park and so much more to explore and enjoy. Call today to book a private showing!