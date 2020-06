Amenities

garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities parking garage

NO SMOKING /NO PETS - BEAUTIFUL HOME is located in Pine Grove. This Home is over 1500 sq. ft.with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths split plan. Beautiful Built in Entertainment Center, spacious Great Room. The Nook off the kitchen has a bay window with a Built in bench for extra Seating and Storage. This home has that Open and Airy feeling.