All apartments in Palm Coast
Find more places like 18 Regent Ln Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Coast, FL
/
18 Regent Ln Unit A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

18 Regent Ln Unit A

18 Regent Lane · (386) 227-7279
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Coast
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

18 Regent Lane, Palm Coast, FL 32164
Lehigh Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18 Regent Ln Unit A · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bed 2 Bath 1 Car Garage Home in the Heart of Palm Coast! - Built in 2020, this beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath duplex home, side A, features a spacious design. Enjoy the benefits of a newer, more energy efficient design of this home. The house features LED lighting, tile in main areas and bedrooms, granite counter tops, automatic garage door opener, and much more. Enjoy entertaining in your private covered lanai, which will be screened for added comfort. The very private backyard backs up to a designated reserve. Excellent location situates this home close to everything Palm Coast has to offer, including shopping, schools, entertainment, parks, Town Center, and much more. Easy access to the main roadways and the I95 allows for speedy commute to both Daytona or Jacksonville as well as the local beaches! LAWN CARE INCLUDED. Inquire about it today! LBTR#13922

(RLNE5840333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Regent Ln Unit A have any available units?
18 Regent Ln Unit A has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Regent Ln Unit A have?
Some of 18 Regent Ln Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Regent Ln Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
18 Regent Ln Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Regent Ln Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Regent Ln Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 18 Regent Ln Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 18 Regent Ln Unit A does offer parking.
Does 18 Regent Ln Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Regent Ln Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Regent Ln Unit A have a pool?
No, 18 Regent Ln Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 18 Regent Ln Unit A have accessible units?
No, 18 Regent Ln Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Regent Ln Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Regent Ln Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 18 Regent Ln Unit A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N
Palm Coast, FL 32137
Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd
Palm Coast, FL 32164

Similar Pages

Palm Coast 2 BedroomsPalm Coast Apartments with Balcony
Palm Coast Apartments with ParkingPalm Coast Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Palm Coast Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLJacksonville Beach, FLApopka, FL
Ormond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FL
Leesburg, FLSt. Augustine, FLMount Dora, FLOrange City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLHeathrow, FLDeBary, FLAsbury Lake, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity