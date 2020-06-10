18 Regent Ln Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bed 2 Bath 1 Car Garage Home in the Heart of Palm Coast! - Built in 2020, this beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath duplex home, side A, features a spacious design. Enjoy the benefits of a newer, more energy efficient design of this home. The house features LED lighting, tile in main areas and bedrooms, granite counter tops, automatic garage door opener, and much more. Enjoy entertaining in your private covered lanai, which will be screened for added comfort. The very private backyard backs up to a designated reserve. Excellent location situates this home close to everything Palm Coast has to offer, including shopping, schools, entertainment, parks, Town Center, and much more. Easy access to the main roadways and the I95 allows for speedy commute to both Daytona or Jacksonville as well as the local beaches! LAWN CARE INCLUDED. Inquire about it today! LBTR#13922



(RLNE5840333)