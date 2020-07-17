All apartments in Palm Coast
15 Riverview Bnd N Unit 212
Last updated June 25 2020 at 7:43 AM

15 Riverview Bnd N Unit 212

15 Riverview Bend N · (386) 445-9911
Location

15 Riverview Bend N, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1636 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Elegant three bedroom, two bathroom town home in the luxurious gated community of the Tidelands. This home offers tiled and carpeted flooring throughout. A formal dining room, well-laid out kitchen with breakfast nook and granite counter tops. The master bathroom with double vanity and a large walk-in shower. The bedrooms are large and have plenty of closet space. Screened in patio with a view of the lake and water fountain. Tidelands features two swimming pools, tennis courts, exercise facility and picnic areas. Intracoastal park and waterfront walking trails throughout! Call now to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Riverview Bnd N Unit 212 have any available units?
15 Riverview Bnd N Unit 212 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Riverview Bnd N Unit 212 have?
Some of 15 Riverview Bnd N Unit 212's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Riverview Bnd N Unit 212 currently offering any rent specials?
15 Riverview Bnd N Unit 212 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Riverview Bnd N Unit 212 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Riverview Bnd N Unit 212 is pet friendly.
Does 15 Riverview Bnd N Unit 212 offer parking?
No, 15 Riverview Bnd N Unit 212 does not offer parking.
Does 15 Riverview Bnd N Unit 212 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Riverview Bnd N Unit 212 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Riverview Bnd N Unit 212 have a pool?
Yes, 15 Riverview Bnd N Unit 212 has a pool.
Does 15 Riverview Bnd N Unit 212 have accessible units?
No, 15 Riverview Bnd N Unit 212 does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Riverview Bnd N Unit 212 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Riverview Bnd N Unit 212 has units with dishwashers.
