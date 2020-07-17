15 Riverview Bnd N Unit 212

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool tennis court

Elegant three bedroom, two bathroom town home in the luxurious gated community of the Tidelands. This home offers tiled and carpeted flooring throughout. A formal dining room, well-laid out kitchen with breakfast nook and granite counter tops. The master bathroom with double vanity and a large walk-in shower. The bedrooms are large and have plenty of closet space. Screened in patio with a view of the lake and water fountain. Tidelands features two swimming pools, tennis courts, exercise facility and picnic areas. Intracoastal park and waterfront walking trails throughout! Call now to schedule your private showing!