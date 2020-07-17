1100 Canopy Walk Ln Apt 1124

Amenities

Enjoy the Intracostal Waterway! Cable, Int., water, electric included. 6 month lease. No garage. Beautiful, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo! Gorgeous views. over 1300 sq ft. tile flooring. Spacious living rooms that has slider doors that lead out to the private balcony. All bedrooms nicely sized. Adorable kitchen that has plenty of cabinetry and counter space. Nearby: walking and biking paths, kayaking, boating, fishing, dining, shopping and just minutes to the ocean! Call today to book a private showing!