Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:30 AM

1100 Canopy Walk Ln Apt 1124

1100 Canopy Walk Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1100 Canopy Walk Lane, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Amenities

patio / balcony
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Enjoy the Intracostal Waterway! Cable, Int., water, electric included. 6 month lease. No garage. Beautiful, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo! Gorgeous views. over 1300 sq ft. tile flooring. Spacious living rooms that has slider doors that lead out to the private balcony. All bedrooms nicely sized. Adorable kitchen that has plenty of cabinetry and counter space. Nearby: walking and biking paths, kayaking, boating, fishing, dining, shopping and just minutes to the ocean! Call today to book a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

