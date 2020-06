Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3rd Floor Condo with a Great View of The Lake in a Gated Community - Excellent view of the lake from this 3rd floor condo. Sit out on your balcony and relax and enjoy the peace and quiet. THis unit features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, workable open kitchen and a nook. A living room and of course the balcony for those evenings you want to sit outside and enjoy dinner. Includes a 1 car garage.



