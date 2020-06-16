All apartments in Palm City
Find more places like 2419 SW Foxpoint Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm City, FL
/
2419 SW Foxpoint Trail
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

2419 SW Foxpoint Trail

2419 Southwest Foxpoint Trail · (561) 295-8986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm City
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2419 Southwest Foxpoint Trail, Palm City, FL 34990

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1585 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Video Walkthrough: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJBEH3l5jkc

Beautifully updated 2/2 corner unit with attached oversized one car garage in Monarch Country Club! Gorgeous wood floors throughout with updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast nook. Plenty of space including screened-in patio and atrium, large dining and living room areas, and an additional room that could be used as a den or office.

Interested in a tour? CALL 561-295-8986

This is a deposit-free property with Obligo. Renters who qualify for the Obligo service do not have to pay a full cash deposit!

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

1st Month Rent and Security Deposit, no last month needed

$75.00 one time doc preparation fee
$30.00 monthly pet fee
$49.00/month Resident Benefits Package - Including but not limited to $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance Coverage, Online Tenant Portal for maintenance, payment options, 24/7 maintenance hotline and many more!

HOA Fees:

$100.00 Application Fee
Max of 2 pets (cats and dogs only)

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65.00 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies. Visit our website to learn more about our Resident Selection Criteria.

Home Sales and Property Management
8259 N Military Trl #1, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410, United States

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 SW Foxpoint Trail have any available units?
2419 SW Foxpoint Trail has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2419 SW Foxpoint Trail have?
Some of 2419 SW Foxpoint Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2419 SW Foxpoint Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2419 SW Foxpoint Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 SW Foxpoint Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2419 SW Foxpoint Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2419 SW Foxpoint Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2419 SW Foxpoint Trail does offer parking.
Does 2419 SW Foxpoint Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2419 SW Foxpoint Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 SW Foxpoint Trail have a pool?
No, 2419 SW Foxpoint Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2419 SW Foxpoint Trail have accessible units?
No, 2419 SW Foxpoint Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 SW Foxpoint Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2419 SW Foxpoint Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2419 SW Foxpoint Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2419 SW Foxpoint Trail has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2419 SW Foxpoint Trail?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palm City 2 BedroomsPalm City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Palm City Apartments with BalconyPalm City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Palm City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FL
Palm Springs, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLMicco, FLJupiter Farms, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FL
Atlantis, FLHutchinson Island South, FLThe Acreage, FLTequesta, FLHighland Beach, FLCabana Colony, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLRiver Park, FLVero Beach, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University
Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity