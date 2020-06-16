2419 SW Foxpoint Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Video Walkthrough: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJBEH3l5jkc



Beautifully updated 2/2 corner unit with attached oversized one car garage in Monarch Country Club! Gorgeous wood floors throughout with updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast nook. Plenty of space including screened-in patio and atrium, large dining and living room areas, and an additional room that could be used as a den or office.



Interested in a tour? CALL 561-295-8986



This is a deposit-free property with Obligo. Renters who qualify for the Obligo service do not have to pay a full cash deposit!



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



1st Month Rent and Security Deposit, no last month needed



$75.00 one time doc preparation fee

$30.00 monthly pet fee

$49.00/month Resident Benefits Package - Including but not limited to $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance Coverage, Online Tenant Portal for maintenance, payment options, 24/7 maintenance hotline and many more!



HOA Fees:



$100.00 Application Fee

Max of 2 pets (cats and dogs only)



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65.00 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies. Visit our website to learn more about our Resident Selection Criteria.



