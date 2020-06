Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Impeccably maintained classic Bermuda style one-story house on a very desirable, quiet street ready for immediate occupancy! The house has 2 living rooms that both open to a beautiful, expansive private pool and patio area that includes a large covered dining space. This fantastic location allows key access to the beach and close proximity to the Lake Trail. There is circular driveway with a 2 car garage off of the laundry room.