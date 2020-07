Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Highly sought-after Chalet by the Ocean 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment sits just 300 feet from the beach on Peruvian Avenue's ocean-block. Just one street north of world famous Worth Avenue and comfortable walking distances to downtown Palm Beach restaurants and hotel gathering spots. Three blocks east to the town docks and the Lake Trail. Tastefully furnished and turn-key with fine stone and millwork throughout. This apartment is owner maintained in pristine condition. Balcony seating with lush tropical landscaping views and a glimpse of the Atlantic's blue water. Heated pool and ample off street parking with one covered spot. Sorry, no pets.