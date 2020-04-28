All apartments in Palm Beach Shores
120 Tacoma Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:18 AM

120 Tacoma Lane

120 Tacoma Lane · (561) 626-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 Tacoma Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL 33404
Palm Beach Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1793 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
JUST STEPS TO THE BEACH! Enjoy Paradise with all of the comforts of home, including private pool. This house has just gone through a TOTAL RENOVATION and is just like NEW! Fully furnished 3 bed/2 bath home means you only need to bring your swimsuit and toothbrush! Fully equipped with everything you need to enjoy a vacation at the beach! Equipped with dishes. cookware, linens and even a washer and dryer! There are bicycles too! Walk to the boardwalk, shops and restaurants! Sailfish Marina is nearby and is a fully equipped marina with a popular full service restaurant offer breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as entertainment! Please note check in is 2 p.m. and check out 10 a.m. Pool heater is set to comfortable bathing temperature.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Tacoma Lane have any available units?
120 Tacoma Lane has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 Tacoma Lane have?
Some of 120 Tacoma Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Tacoma Lane currently offering any rent specials?
120 Tacoma Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Tacoma Lane pet-friendly?
No, 120 Tacoma Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Shores.
Does 120 Tacoma Lane offer parking?
Yes, 120 Tacoma Lane does offer parking.
Does 120 Tacoma Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Tacoma Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Tacoma Lane have a pool?
Yes, 120 Tacoma Lane has a pool.
Does 120 Tacoma Lane have accessible units?
No, 120 Tacoma Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Tacoma Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Tacoma Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Tacoma Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Tacoma Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
