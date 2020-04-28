120 Tacoma Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

JUST STEPS TO THE BEACH! Enjoy Paradise with all of the comforts of home, including private pool. This house has just gone through a TOTAL RENOVATION and is just like NEW! Fully furnished 3 bed/2 bath home means you only need to bring your swimsuit and toothbrush! Fully equipped with everything you need to enjoy a vacation at the beach! Equipped with dishes. cookware, linens and even a washer and dryer! There are bicycles too! Walk to the boardwalk, shops and restaurants! Sailfish Marina is nearby and is a fully equipped marina with a popular full service restaurant offer breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as entertainment! Please note check in is 2 p.m. and check out 10 a.m. Pool heater is set to comfortable bathing temperature.