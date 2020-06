Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2/2 updated condo directly across from the beach and a few blocks to the inlet. Lots of living space inside and out. First floor condo offers 2 master suites. Washer/dryer in the unit. Updated, eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and lots of cabinets. Open living room offers glass sliding doors onto private screened patio. Enjoy quiet evening ocean breezes relaxing on your patio or taking strolls through lovely community of PB Shores or walking the beach. Just steps away to private community beach accessible to only residence of PB Shores. Ready for move in.