apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM
139 Apartments for rent in Jensen Beach, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3750 NW Royal Oak Drive
3750 Northwest Royal Oak Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1556 sqft
Welcome to the Jensen Beach Country Club! 2BR/2BA/2CA pool home with den.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2874 NE Rosetree Drive
2874 Northeast Rosetree Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1854 sqft
3/2/2 Pool home. 2021 season available March and April @ $3500 per month.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1431 NE 14th Court
1431 Northeast 14th Court, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
894 sqft
Very nice upstairs 2 bed 1 bath unit overlooking the community pool from your screened balcony with extra storage closet. Nice updated kitchen with stainless appliances.This is a nice, quiet community. 3 community pools, playground, tennis and dock.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3024 NE Skyview Lane
3024 NE Skyview Ln, Jensen Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1828 sqft
Home sweet home. Don't miss out on this lovely brand new, never lived in 4 bedroom 2 bath home located close to Jensen Beach. Home features white shaker cabinets with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tile throughout main living areas.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4006 NW Cinnamon Tree Circle
4006 Northwest Cinnamon Circle, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1037 sqft
Beautiful 2 by 2 unit, with a near walk to the clubhouse and pool. Gorgeous patio for relaxation and central location for easy commute.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2083 NE Collins Circle
2083 Northeast Collins Circle, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
903 sqft
Charming 2/2 nicely appointed furnished first floor condo. This lovely condo is available for furnished short term 6 Month rental. Enjoy a cup of tea on your screened patio or a dip in one of the two community pools.
Results within 1 mile of Jensen Beach
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
163 NE Buoy Way
163 NE Buoy Dr, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Beautifully furnished 2 bed 2 bath Brand New home in Ocean Breeze Resort, walking distance to downtown Jensen beach, inter-coastal waterway, shops, dining and 5 minute drive to local beaches..
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3442 NE Causeway Blvd
3442 Northeast Causeway Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1211 sqft
Two bedroom/Two bath fabulous first floor unit with fantastic views of the river! Two beautiful pools, tennis,Shuffleboard and active Clubhouse. Fairwinds Cove is a gated community.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
150 SE Four Winds Drive
150 Southeast Four Winds Drive, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1359 sqft
Beautiful turn key 2/2 condo on the St. Lucie River. Upgraded kitchen and baths (two master bathrooms). Completely furnished. New Floors throughout, new W/D, 2 wonderful patios with ijpact off of each bedroom. Small and friendly complex......
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
250 NE Ebbtide Way
250 NE Ebbtide Way, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1433 sqft
Brand New never lived in. 2 Beds 2 full baths with multiple shower heads and a separate Den. Bring your boat, jet skis, there is plenty of room under the home.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2929 SE Ocean Blvd
2929 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
992 sqft
Fully furnished 2/2 second floor condo available for season. Ninety day minimum. Fabulous location within walking distance to restaurants, shops, etc. and less than a mile to ocean.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
44 NE Nautical Drive
44 NE Nautical Dr, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautifully furnished 2 bed 2 bath 2018 built home in Ocean Breeze Resort, river views from upper balcony, walking distance to downtown Jensen beach, inter-coastal waterway, shops, dining and 5 minute drive to local beaches..
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2095 NW Diamond Creek Way
2095 NW Diamond Creek Way, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2589 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/14/2020. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Beautiful spacious 2015 Kolter built CBS home features 4 bedroom triple split plan and three full baths plus a den.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
175 St. Lucie Blvd.
175 SE Saint Lucie Blvd, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This spacious, remodeled, condo is located in an active 55+ community with a short distance to beautiful Stuart beaches and downtown shopping and restaurants. It is a 1 bed/ 1 1/2 bath with a screened in lanai overlooking the lake.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3941 NE Breakwater Drive
3941 Northeast Breakwater Drive, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2091 sqft
LOVELY OLD FLORIDA COMMUNITY, RIGHT ON THE INTRACOASTAL MINUTES FROM BEACH, FEATURES SWIMMING POOL, TENNIS ETC LOFT ALSO SLEEPS 2, OFFICE, DELIGHTFUL NEIGHBORHOOD.
Results within 5 miles of Jensen Beach
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
3 Units Available
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1407 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8 St Lucie Court
8 St Lucie Court, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
4515 sqft
Waterfront-Sewall's Point Beauty- 4 BR Pool Home - Come lease this beautiful Sewalls Point luxury and deep/wide waterfront home that sits on a half acre.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
112 SW Otter Run Place
112 Southwest Otter Run Place, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1748 sqft
A superior townhouse in the heart of Martin county only minutes away from downtown and the beach. A spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath fully renovated home that offers stainless steel appliances, beautiful tile flooring downstairs, and like new carpet upstairs.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10044 S Ocean Dr. #903
10044 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1197 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5850992)
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1508 SE Royal Green Circle
1508 Southeast Royal Green Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
886 sqft
LIGHT AND BRIGHT 2/2 ON THE SECOND FLOOR WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE & POOL. TILE IN THE LIVING AREAS & VINYL WOOD FLOORING IN THE BEDROOMS. TENANT WILL NEED TO HAVE COA APPROVAL & COMPLETED APPLICATIONS BEFORE MOVING IN.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3051 SE Aster Lane
3051 Southeast Aster Lane, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1019 sqft
Upgraded w/ lakefront views. 2nd floor 2 br/2 bath with beautiful views of the lake. Private screened in lanai with views of palm trees and lake fountain. Fully functional kitchen with refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher.
