Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:07 PM

8301 E Waccamaw Lane

8301 East Waccamaw Lane · (561) 713-1141
Location

8301 East Waccamaw Lane, Palm Beach County, FL 33467

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1566 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location, location, location.- Beautiful, feels like home, single family 2/2 , updated and new. Wonderful neighborhood, with a myriad of golf courses, within minutes. Wellington Mall 2-3 miles away. Beautiful beaches less than 9 miles away. 12 minutes from PBI. 12 minutes from the happenings at downtown WPB. City Place, The Norton Museum, WPB Zoo, etc. 3- minutes to Florida's turnpike, East on Lantana for 5 miles is I-95. Seriously a precious gem and will not last long. Get prepared for the April 1ST move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8301 E Waccamaw Lane have any available units?
8301 E Waccamaw Lane has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8301 E Waccamaw Lane have?
Some of 8301 E Waccamaw Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8301 E Waccamaw Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8301 E Waccamaw Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8301 E Waccamaw Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8301 E Waccamaw Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 8301 E Waccamaw Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8301 E Waccamaw Lane offers parking.
Does 8301 E Waccamaw Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8301 E Waccamaw Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8301 E Waccamaw Lane have a pool?
No, 8301 E Waccamaw Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8301 E Waccamaw Lane have accessible units?
No, 8301 E Waccamaw Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8301 E Waccamaw Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8301 E Waccamaw Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8301 E Waccamaw Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8301 E Waccamaw Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
