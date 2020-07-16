8301 E Waccamaw Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Location, location, location.- Beautiful, feels like home, single family 2/2 , updated and new. Wonderful neighborhood, with a myriad of golf courses, within minutes. Wellington Mall 2-3 miles away. Beautiful beaches less than 9 miles away. 12 minutes from PBI. 12 minutes from the happenings at downtown WPB. City Place, The Norton Museum, WPB Zoo, etc. 3- minutes to Florida's turnpike, East on Lantana for 5 miles is I-95. Seriously a precious gem and will not last long. Get prepared for the April 1ST move in.