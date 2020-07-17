8045 Eastlake Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious updated 2/2 condo in the desirable Greens at Boca Lago. This beautifully updated corner unit is open & bright with lovely lake views. It boast a glass enclosed patio which makes an great sun room, reading area or just relax and enjoy the view; Plantation shutters throughout interior. Tile in common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Everything in new or like new condition. Washer/Dryer in unit. This is an active 55+, gated, golf community. Rent includes pest control & basic cable. No pets, per condo association.