All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 8045 Eastlake Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
8045 Eastlake Dr
Last updated April 21 2020 at 4:49 AM

8045 Eastlake Dr

8045 Eastlake Drive · (954) 709-2882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8045 Eastlake Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33433
Boca Lago

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-G · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious updated 2/2 condo in the desirable Greens at Boca Lago. This beautifully updated corner unit is open & bright with lovely lake views. It boast a glass enclosed patio which makes an great sun room, reading area or just relax and enjoy the view; Plantation shutters throughout interior. Tile in common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Everything in new or like new condition. Washer/Dryer in unit. This is an active 55+, gated, golf community. Rent includes pest control & basic cable. No pets, per condo association.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8045 Eastlake Dr have any available units?
8045 Eastlake Dr has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8045 Eastlake Dr have?
Some of 8045 Eastlake Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8045 Eastlake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8045 Eastlake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8045 Eastlake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8045 Eastlake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 8045 Eastlake Dr offer parking?
No, 8045 Eastlake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8045 Eastlake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8045 Eastlake Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8045 Eastlake Dr have a pool?
No, 8045 Eastlake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8045 Eastlake Dr have accessible units?
No, 8045 Eastlake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8045 Eastlake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8045 Eastlake Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8045 Eastlake Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8045 Eastlake Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8045 Eastlake Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Verona at Boynton Beach
1575 SW 8th St
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Indian Hills
11211 S Military Trl
Palm Beach County, FL 33436
Avalia
22182 Bella Lago Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Pacifica
1100 Audace Ave
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Royal Poinciana South
333 Sunset Avenue
Palm Beach, FL 33480
Seasons704
4970 Haverhill Commons Cir
West Palm Beach, FL 33417
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33414

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity