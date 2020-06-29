All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 7677 W Lexington Club Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
7677 W Lexington Club Blvd
Last updated May 31 2020 at 1:02 AM

7677 W Lexington Club Blvd

7677 Lexington Club Blvd · (561) 206-0076
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7677 Lexington Club Blvd, Palm Beach County, FL 33446

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
New A/C 4/2020, 2018 W/D, 7/2019 Water Heater, newer appliances and cabinets. SELLER WILL CONSIDER LEASE PURCHASE. Corner 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with single car garage and driveway, located within walking distance of Clubhouse. This home has tile floors, eat in kitchen & laminate flooring in the bedrooms. . Large Lanai with screen/storm window that is very private. Lots of storage space, master bedroom has walk in closet and large regular closet. Lexington Club is as active as you want with tennis, pool and clubhouse that offers clubs & so much more. Fantastic location, close to Delray Market Place, directly across from Tuscany retail center offering restaurants, starbucks etc. Make sure you check out the 3D virtual tour, includes a floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7677 W Lexington Club Blvd have any available units?
7677 W Lexington Club Blvd has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7677 W Lexington Club Blvd have?
Some of 7677 W Lexington Club Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7677 W Lexington Club Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7677 W Lexington Club Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7677 W Lexington Club Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 7677 W Lexington Club Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 7677 W Lexington Club Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 7677 W Lexington Club Blvd offers parking.
Does 7677 W Lexington Club Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7677 W Lexington Club Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7677 W Lexington Club Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 7677 W Lexington Club Blvd has a pool.
Does 7677 W Lexington Club Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7677 W Lexington Club Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7677 W Lexington Club Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7677 W Lexington Club Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 7677 W Lexington Club Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7677 W Lexington Club Blvd has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7677 W Lexington Club Blvd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Via Lugano Apartment Homes
1400 Via Lugano Cir
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Gables Boca Place
22148 Boca Pl Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way
Lantana, FL 33462
Pacifica
1100 Audace Ave
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
The Lumin at Boca Raton
5500 Broken Sound Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N
Lake Worth, FL 33461
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity