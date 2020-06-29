7677 W Lexington Club Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

New A/C 4/2020, 2018 W/D, 7/2019 Water Heater, newer appliances and cabinets. SELLER WILL CONSIDER LEASE PURCHASE. Corner 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with single car garage and driveway, located within walking distance of Clubhouse. This home has tile floors, eat in kitchen & laminate flooring in the bedrooms. . Large Lanai with screen/storm window that is very private. Lots of storage space, master bedroom has walk in closet and large regular closet. Lexington Club is as active as you want with tennis, pool and clubhouse that offers clubs & so much more. Fantastic location, close to Delray Market Place, directly across from Tuscany retail center offering restaurants, starbucks etc. Make sure you check out the 3D virtual tour, includes a floor plan.