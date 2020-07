Amenities

cable included recently renovated gym pool media room range

Unit Amenities cable included range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool media room

55 AND OVER COMMUNITY. Lovely updated first floor unfurnished one bedroom condo with one and a half baths. Community is gated with 24 hour security. Amenities include free basic cable, 1,201 seat theater, fitness center, 17 swimming pools, fishing, boating, on and offsite free transportation, barber/beauty salon, Walgreen's Drug Store and lots of things to do and clubs. A must see and won't last long