Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

481 Kirk Road

481 Kirk Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

481 Kirk Road, Palm Beach County, FL 33406

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Updated 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths in a small quiet community of only 12 units. Bathrooms and kitchen updated w/ granite counter tops. Master bedroom w/ walk in closet. Private fenced patio. Parking right in front of unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 481 Kirk Road have any available units?
481 Kirk Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 481 Kirk Road have?
Some of 481 Kirk Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 481 Kirk Road currently offering any rent specials?
481 Kirk Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 481 Kirk Road pet-friendly?
No, 481 Kirk Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 481 Kirk Road offer parking?
Yes, 481 Kirk Road offers parking.
Does 481 Kirk Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 481 Kirk Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 481 Kirk Road have a pool?
No, 481 Kirk Road does not have a pool.
Does 481 Kirk Road have accessible units?
No, 481 Kirk Road does not have accessible units.
Does 481 Kirk Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 481 Kirk Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 481 Kirk Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 481 Kirk Road does not have units with air conditioning.
