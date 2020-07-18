481 Kirk Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths in a small quiet community of only 12 units. Bathrooms and kitchen updated w/ granite counter tops. Master bedroom w/ walk in closet. Private fenced patio. Parking right in front of unit.