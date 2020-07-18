481 Kirk Road

Updated 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths in a small quiet community of only 12 units. Bathrooms and kitchen updated w/ granite counter tops. Master bedroom w/ walk in closet. Private fenced patio. Parking right in front of unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
