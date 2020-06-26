All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:50 AM

3871 Circle Lake Drive

3871 Circle Lake Drive · (860) 719-7162
Location

3871 Circle Lake Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33417

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3871 Circle Lake Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Chrisandra Miller, Ibero Property Mgmt & Real Estate Service, (860) 719-7162. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed. Lovely 3 bed room 2 bath single family home in a great community centrally located , close to 3 Publix stores , minutes to downtown , shopping and much more . Property located right on a lake Home offers Granite counter top and stainless Steel appliances and much more . Chrisandra Miller Realtor Ibero Property Mgmt & Real Estate Services [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3580724 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3871 Circle Lake Drive have any available units?
3871 Circle Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
Is 3871 Circle Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3871 Circle Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3871 Circle Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3871 Circle Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 3871 Circle Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 3871 Circle Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3871 Circle Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3871 Circle Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3871 Circle Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 3871 Circle Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3871 Circle Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 3871 Circle Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3871 Circle Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3871 Circle Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3871 Circle Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3871 Circle Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
