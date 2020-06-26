Amenities

3871 Circle Lake Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Chrisandra Miller, Ibero Property Mgmt & Real Estate Service, (860) 719-7162. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed. Lovely 3 bed room 2 bath single family home in a great community centrally located , close to 3 Publix stores , minutes to downtown , shopping and much more . Property located right on a lake Home offers Granite counter top and stainless Steel appliances and much more . Chrisandra Miller Realtor Ibero Property Mgmt & Real Estate Services [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3580724 ]