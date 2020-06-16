All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 311 Bella Sol Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
311 Bella Sol Way
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:33 PM

311 Bella Sol Way

311 Bella Sol Way · (954) 254-0646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

311 Bella Sol Way, Palm Beach County, FL 33406

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1799 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES AVAILABLE FOR RENT. Great opportunity to live in the new upscale community of Casa Del Sol located in West Palm Beach. Minutes to Palm Beach International Airport,City Place, Grandview Public Market, Lake Lytal Park, Wellington Mall, West Palm Beach Zoo and close to all major highways and Brightline station makes Casa Del Sol a perfect location to live and call home. Spacious 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 1 car garage with designer finishes. All units have been upgraded to the MAX! Kitchen includes stainless appliances 42" wood cabinets, stone counter tops and bar area. Living area is open light and bright with 8"6" and 9'4" ceilings and open wood staircases. Master suite is over sized w/ huge walk in closet.. Bring your fussiest client!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Bella Sol Way have any available units?
311 Bella Sol Way has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 311 Bella Sol Way have?
Some of 311 Bella Sol Way's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Bella Sol Way currently offering any rent specials?
311 Bella Sol Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Bella Sol Way pet-friendly?
No, 311 Bella Sol Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 311 Bella Sol Way offer parking?
Yes, 311 Bella Sol Way offers parking.
Does 311 Bella Sol Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Bella Sol Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Bella Sol Way have a pool?
No, 311 Bella Sol Way does not have a pool.
Does 311 Bella Sol Way have accessible units?
No, 311 Bella Sol Way does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Bella Sol Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Bella Sol Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Bella Sol Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 Bella Sol Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 311 Bella Sol Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gateway Club
3930 Max Pl
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
10X Living Delray
14050 Pacific Point Place
Delray Beach, FL 33484
Siena at Tuscany
8061 Red Jasper Ln
Delray Beach, FL 33446
Gables Town Colony
6079 Town Colony Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd
Jupiter, FL 33458
Palm Court at Wellington
711 Forest Club Drive
Wellington, FL 33414
Whalers Cove
2301 S Congress Ave
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Boca City Walk
33 SE 8th St
Boca Raton, FL 33432

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity